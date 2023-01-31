VanVleet totaled 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 114-106 loss to Phoenix.

VanVleet dished out at least nine assists a third straight game and scored 20-plus points for the sixth time over his past eight appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging 25.6 points, 7.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.8 minutes per game. The 28-year-old is currently on one of the best stretches of his season and will look to maintain his strong production Wednesday against the Jazz .