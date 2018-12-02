Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Solid production in spot start

VanVleet had 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers.

VanVleet moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Kyle Lowry (back) who was ruled out with injury. VanVleet was solid without being spectacular, totaling 15 points and four assists. VanVleet is a high-floor, low-ceiling player no matter his role. The Raptors run deep on most nights and that takes away from any upside VanVleet might have. He is more of a deeper league player but could be streaming in as required in a standard format.