Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Solid scoring output despite shooting struggles
VanVleet had 14 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3PT, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals during the Raptors' 104-95 win over the Magic on Monday.
VanVleet has been handling the playmaking duties alongside Kyle Lowry and has at least six assists in every single game of the season, while scoring double-digit points in three of four contests. While his 34-point performance in the season opener should be considered as an anomaly rather than the norm going forward, the 25-year-old guard should be good enough for decent scoring total even if his shooting percentages won't be very high. The Raptors play the Pistons on Wednesday.
