VanVleet recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 victory over the Cavaliers.

All five Toronto starters scored at least 15 points while four of them recorded multiple steals, but it was VanVleet who led the charge on defense with a team-high four pilfers. The point guard got a scare at the end of the first quarter, going down after taking an inadvertent elbow to the side of the face from Evan Mobley, but he wound up not missing any time. Expect VanVleet to lead another balanced Raptors attack Friday against the Nets.