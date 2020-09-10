VanVleet went for 21 points (7-22 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks across 51 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 125-122 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

After trailing by four at halftime, the Raptors briefly seized control of the contest in the third quarter thanks in large part to VanVleet's efforts. He poured in 12 of his 21 points during the period, with half of the total coming on one possession. After drilling three straight free throws following a Marcus Smart flagrant foul, VanVleet proceeded to knock down one of his three treys in the quarter. He'll head into Game 7 with averages of 19.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 boards, 3.9 treys and 1.8 steals through the Raptors' first 10 playoff contests.