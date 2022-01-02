VanVleet will start at point guard Sunday against the Knicks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

After a week-and-a-half-long stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, VanVleet returned to the lineup Friday without limitations. He was dominant over his 39 minutes of court time in the Raptors' 116-108 win over the Clippers, finishing with 31 points (10-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block. VanVleet will continue to weigh down fantasy managers' field-goal percentage, but he fills it up enough in just about every category to compensate for that deficiency.