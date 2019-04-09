Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting in Lowry's place
VanVleet will start Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
VanVleet will get the nod in place of the resting Kyle Lowry. Across his past five starts, VanVleet is averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 33.8 minutes.
