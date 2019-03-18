Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Monday

VanVleet will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Lori Ewing of the Canadian Press reports.

VanVleet made his return from a thumb injury over the weekend, and he'll now move into the starting lineup as the Raptors go with a smaller alignment in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest). In 31 minutes Sunday against Detroit, VanVleet put up 17 points and four assists.