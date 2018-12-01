Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Saturday

VanVleet will start for the injured Kyle Lowry (back) Saturday against the Cavaliers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet is set to see an expanded role with Lowry out. In two prior starts this season, VanVleet has averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 32.8 minutes.

