Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Saturday

VanVleet will start Saturday against the Bulls, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) out, coach Nick Nurse will opt to move Danny Green up to small forward, opening up the shooting guard spot for VanVleet. When seeing at least 25 minutes this season, VanVleet has averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds.