Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Thursday
VanVleet will start Thursday's contest against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Kawhi Leonard (rest) and OG Anunoby (concussion) are out, so VanVleet will be inserted into the starting five. Across 25 prior starts this season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.5 minutes.
