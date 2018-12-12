Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Tuesday
VanVleet will start Tuesday against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (hip) out, coach Nick Nurse will opt to go small, starting VanVleet next to Kyle Lowry. In three previous starts this season, VanVleet has averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 32.8 minutes.
