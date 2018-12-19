Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Wednesday
VanVleet will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet will get the start after missing Sunday's tilt with the Nuggets due to back soreness. He started the previous three games, averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 assists in 31.6 minutes with Kyle Lowry (thigh) out.
