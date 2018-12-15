Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starts again Friday

VanVleet will draw another spot start at point guard Friday against Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With Kyle Lowry ruled out due to back spasms, VanVleet will benefit from the start and likely an increase in minutes. In games this season where Lowry hasn't played, VanVleet has averaged 35.5 minutes over four matchups.

