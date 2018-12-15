Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starts again Friday
VanVleet will draw another spot start at point guard Friday against Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Kyle Lowry ruled out due to back spasms, VanVleet will benefit from the start and likely an increase in minutes. In games this season where Lowry hasn't played, VanVleet has averaged 35.5 minutes over four matchups.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Solid in second straight spot start•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Hands out career-high 14 dimes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shines off bench•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...