Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starts again Tuesday
VanVleet will get the start at shooting guard Tuesday against Atlanta, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet's time with the first unit appears to be nearing an end following the return of Kyle Lowry, but he'll get at least one more start with Danny Green getting the night off. Look for VanVleet to return to a bench role Friday against the Nets.
