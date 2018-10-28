Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Still questionable Monday

VanVleet (toe) remains questionable for Monday's game at Milwaukee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet was limited in practice Sunday while nursing a toe injury that he injured earlier in the week. After dropping eight points against the Hornets on Oct. 22, the former Wichita State star has missed the last two contests and will be questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

