VanVleet (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
VanVleet will miss a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. The Raptors will be shorthanded once again Saturday with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam also unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.
