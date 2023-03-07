VanVleet recorded 21 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, 14 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to the Nuggets.

VanVleet scored 20-plus points for a second straight game and dished out a game-high 14 assists, one shy of his season high, en route to his eighth double-double of the campaign. The veteran point guard also recorded multiple steals for a third consecutive contest. The lone blemish on the night for VanVleet were his five turnovers, but that can certainly be overlooked given his strong production in other categories. Since returning from a three-game absence due to personal reasons, VanVleet is averaging 15.8 points, 10.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.5 minutes across four games.