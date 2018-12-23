Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Strong effort despite bench role
VanVleet totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to Philadelphia.
VanVleet moved back to the bench with Kyle Lowry returning to the lineup but was still able to put up some solid numbers. Kawhi Leonard (rest) sat this one out which meant VanVleet was still able to see a generous amount of playing time. He has been a top 50 player as a fill-in starter over the past two weeks but with both Lowry and Leonard back in the rotation, could lose some of his appeal moving forward.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...