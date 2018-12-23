Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Strong effort despite bench role

VanVleet totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to Philadelphia.

VanVleet moved back to the bench with Kyle Lowry returning to the lineup but was still able to put up some solid numbers. Kawhi Leonard (rest) sat this one out which meant VanVleet was still able to see a generous amount of playing time. He has been a top 50 player as a fill-in starter over the past two weeks but with both Lowry and Leonard back in the rotation, could lose some of his appeal moving forward.