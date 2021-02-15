VanVleet scored 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

After totaling only 19 points over the prior two games, VanVleet bounced back and hit for 20 or more points for the 14th time in 27 games. The 26-year-old guard is earning his big contract extension, averaging career highs in scoring, rebounds and three-pointers to begin the season.