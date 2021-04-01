VanVleet mustered 18 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five steals, four blocks and four rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

VanVleet had a rough night from the field, but he had an excellent performance in other categories since he filled the stat sheet admirably. There's a chance this was nothing more than just a bump on the road for VanVleet, though, as he was coming off putting up 20 or more points in five of his previous six games before Wednesday's tilt.