VanVleet provided 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 win over the Grizzlies.

The Raptors escaped with a tight win over a depleted Grizzlies team, and though VanVleet posted decent peripheral stats, he took a step back in the scoring column after notching at least 24 points in four of his previous five outings. This was nothing more than a bump in the road for VanVleet, though, as the point guard continues to have an excellent season. He's averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the start of January (18 appearances).