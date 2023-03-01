VanVleet chipped in three points (1-11 FG, 1-9 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

VanVleet returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Gary Trent Jr. as a starter. He struggled from the field but finished one assist and four rebounds shy of an assist-rebound double-double. VanVleet has failed to reach the double-digit scoring total nine times this year, though this was the first such occurrence since he scored three points Jan. 14 against Atlanta.