VanVleet scored nine points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

VanVleet struggled to find his shot in the first game of the regular season, though he still finished third on the team in field-goal attempts. While things weren't working on the offensive end of the floor, VanVleet remained strong defensively by racking up a trio of steals. He'll look to get his shooting stroke back on Saturday against the Spurs.