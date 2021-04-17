VanVleet recorded six points (3-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

The 27-year-old returned after a seven-game absence due to a hip injury coupled with a one-game suspension to post his lowest scoring effort since Feb. 11. VanVleet's minutes should ramp up once he gets his legs back under him. Before Friday's game, he was averaging career highs in points (19.8) and three-pointers (3.3) through 44 games. The fifth-year guard will look to bounce back Sunday at home against the Thunder.