Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Struggles mightily shooting Tuesday
VanVleet registered just four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 win over the Hawks.
VanVleet played more minutes than starter Kyle Lowry in a lopsided victory for the raptors, but he did very little with the minutes from a scoring standpoint, hitting just one shot from the floor all night. What he lacked in shooting he made up for in other categories, as he played phenomenal defense and dished out seven assists on the night, but he still remains just a bench player behind the talented guards of the Raptors.
