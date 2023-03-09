VanVleet racked up 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Clippers.

VanVleet couldn't find his stroke from the field in this one, converting on only 33.3 percent of his attempts. However, he managed to salvage his night by dishing out nine assists, a mark he's reached or surpassed in five of his last six contests. VanVleet has also been a menace on the defensive end of late, notching at least two steals in four straight.