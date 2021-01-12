VanVleet gathered 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to Portland.

VanVleet scored 10 points or fewer for the third time this season as he also failed to get to the free throw line for the second game in a row in a poor shooting effort. The 26-year-old guard has bounced back with 20-plus points after both previous games this season when he went for fewer than 10 points, so more of the same can be expected.