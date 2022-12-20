VanVleet registered nine points (3-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

VanVleet posted his fewest points since Dec. 5 on his second worst shooting night of the campaign. Coming into the contest, the point guard was averaging 27.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, so Monday's poor performance can likely be chalked up to an off night. Look for VanVleet to get back on track Wednesday against the Knicks.