VanVleet registered nine points (3-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
VanVleet posted his fewest points since Dec. 5 on his second worst shooting night of the campaign. Coming into the contest, the point guard was averaging 27.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, so Monday's poor performance can likely be chalked up to an off night. Look for VanVleet to get back on track Wednesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 22 with eight dimes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Massive output despite loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Makes 10 free throws Sunday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ties for team scoring lead•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Falls flat in loss•