VanVleet had 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to Philadelphia.

VanVleet knocked down only 29.4 percent of his tries from the field but still finished second on his squad in scoring behind Scottie Barnes, who put up 29 points. VanVleet also committed six turnovers in the loss, his worst mark of the 2022-23 campaign. Despite this, he continues to produce across the board for fantasy managers and has registered a steal in 16 straight matchups.