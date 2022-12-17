VanVleet chipped in 39 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Nets.

VanVleet did everything he could to lead the Raptors to victory in this one, but his efforts were not enough. Even though he's been struggling with his shot for most of the season, it seems as if the floor general is starting to turn things around. Aside from scoring exactly 39 points in his last two outings, he's now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five contests. He's still delivering solid value based on his volume and peripheral stats, but an uptick in the efficiency department would increase his value considerably.