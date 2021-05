VanVleet recorded 22 points (7-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 45 minutes in Thursday's overtime loss against the Wizards.

VanVleet might have delivered a strong stat line across the board, but he was highly inefficient and needed 25 shots just to end up with 22 points. The shooting woes are becoming a common issue with the 27-year-old, as he's making just 34.7 percent of his shots despite averaging 19.6 points per game over his last five appearances.