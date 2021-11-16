VanVleet mustered 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet missed Toronto's previous game with a groin injury, but he was back on the court and managed to log 40 minutes Monday. Though he scored the fewest points among Toronto's starters, the point guard filled the box score with healthy contributions as a rebounder, distributor and defender. VanVleet has dished at least six assists in seven straight games and ranks 11th in the NBA with 7.1 assists per contest on the campaign.