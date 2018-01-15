Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Suffers bruised knee Monday

VanVleet suffered a right knee contusion during Monday's game against the 76ers and will not return.

VanVleet suffered the injury in a collision with superstar big man Joel Embiid of the Sixers and immediately limped off the court and went to the locker room. He'll likely undergo additional testing following the game, which should give us a better indication on if he'll miss additional time. For now, consider him questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons. VanVleet finished Monday's contest with eight points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes.