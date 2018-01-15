Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Suffers bruised knee Monday
VanVleet suffered a right knee contusion during Monday's game against the 76ers and will not return.
VanVleet suffered the injury in a collision with superstar big man Joel Embiid of the Sixers and immediately limped off the court and went to the locker room. He'll likely undergo additional testing following the game, which should give us a better indication on if he'll miss additional time. For now, consider him questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons. VanVleet finished Monday's contest with eight points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores season-high 22 points in win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Season-highs in minutes and points scored•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Tallies three points in 17 minutes Saturday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's preseason win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...