VanVleet registered 34 points (13-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.

VanVleet has been the Raptors' top player -- in both real life and fantasy -- by a wide margin, and he paced the squad once again with his second 30-point performance of the season -- both have come over his last three games. VanVleet has taken a massive leap this season and is averaging a career-best 22.3 points.