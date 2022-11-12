VanVleet racked up 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 132-113 loss to the Thunder.

VanVleet was coming off three impressive performances in which he scored at least 27 points each time, so the regression was almost expected to happen sooner rather than later. Even after this performance, VanVleet should continue to have a big role in Toronto's offensive scheme, especially while Pascal Siakam (groin) remains out. He's averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in four November contests.