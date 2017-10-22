Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Tallies three points in 17 minutes Saturday

VanVleet (head) notched three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and two turnovers across 17 minutes during Saturday's game against the 76ers.

VanVleet was forced to leave Thursday's regular-season opener after taking a shot to the head. However, after gaining clearance from the medical staff, VanVleet was able to take the floor Saturday without issue. It appears he's avoided any sort of concussion and should be good to moving forward. Look for VanVleet to take on his usual role as the Raptors third point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Delon Wright come Monday's tilt with the Spurs.