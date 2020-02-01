Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Teases triple-double in Detroit

VanVleet scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-92 win over the Pistons.

The 25-year-old has yet to record a triple-double in his career, but Steady Freddy came close in an easy win for the Raptors. In eight games since returning from a hamstring strain, VanVleet is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.4 threes and 2.1 steals.