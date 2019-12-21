Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Teases triple-double in return
VanVleet scored 18 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over the Wizards.
Making his return to the lineup after a five-game absence due to a knee injury, VanVleet's shot looked a little rusty but he still came within shouting distance of his first career triple-double. The Raptors can't seem to stay healthy -- Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are all currently sidelined, and there's nobody on the team who's been able to start every game this season -- and the short-handed club will look to VanVleet and backcourt mate Kyle Lowry to carry the scoring load until reinforcements arrive.
