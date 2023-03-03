VanVleet accumulated 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to the Wizards.

Since returning from a three-game absence due to personal reasons, VanVleet has made six of 28 shots and three of his 20 threes. His field-goal percentage is usually his worst fantasy category, but 21.4 percent is still incredibly low. Once his three pointers start falling, his offense will be back. At least VanVleet has produced good assist and steal numbers over the last two games.