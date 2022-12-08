VanVleet ended Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Lakers with 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes.

VanVleet couldn't find his shooting stroke from beyond the arc in this one, and he needed 20 attempts from the field to rack up 25 points. Even so, he ended the evening tied for the Toronto lead in scoring with Pascal Siakam. The 28-year-old showed that he may be ready to come out of his recent slump after averaging 9.2 points over his last five matchups heading into Wednesday's clash.