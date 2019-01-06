Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ties season scoring high
VanVleet scored 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.
He tied his season highs in scoring and made-three-pointers as the 24-year-old point guard continues to take advantage of Kyle Lowry's absence due to back trouble. VanVleet is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 boards and 2.4 three-pointers over his last 10 games, but once Lowry is cleared to rejoin the lineup, VanVleet's fantasy relevance will take a big hit.
