Raptors' Fred VanVleet: To play Friday

VanVleet (knee) will play Friday against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

A right knee bruise has kept VanVleet on the shelf since Dec. 9, but he's set to make his return Friday. With the Raptors down Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder), VanVleet may have to take on an even bigger role than usual.