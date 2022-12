VanVleet totaled two points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 20 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 126-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Van Vleet received his second technical early in the third quarter after he clapped in the direction of an official. Van Vleet was likely frustrated by his poor shooting performance, and the Raptors were unable to come out on top without their star guard.