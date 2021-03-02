VanVleet's game against the Pistons on Tuesday has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This will mark the second consecutive game postponed for VanVleet and the Raptors due to a positive COVID-19 test and ongoing contract tracing among players. However, the quick rescheduled announcement for Wednesday is a sign that the team may be close to being through this issue.