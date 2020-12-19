VanVleet scored seven points (3-11 FG, 0-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), had three rebounds, and seven assists in 24 minutes of Friday's 117-105 preseason loss to Miami.

VanVleet had a tough night shooting the rock as he posted an abysmal 27% from the floor and missed all seven of his three point attempts. The guard also ceded usage to the returning Kyle Lowry, but VanVleet did provide a team-high seven assists in the contest.