VanVleet contributed 25 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 overtime win over Washington.

VanVleet was stellar on both ends of the floor Saturday, carrying the Raptors to a much-needed victory. Not only did he record his seventh double-double of the season, but he also added five combined steals and blocks. Despite some ongoing injury concerns, VanVleet has been a top-20 player this season, when healthy. With the Raptors pushing for a playoff spot, he should continue to deliver consistent second-round value ROS,