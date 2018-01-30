Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Uncertain for Tuesday

VanVleet (personal) wasn't in attendance for the Raptors' morning shootaround Tuesday and is uncertain to be available for the team's game later in the day against the Timberwolves, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After rattling off a season-high 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during the Raptors' win over the Lakers on Sunday, VanVleet left the team to witness the birth of his daughter. It sounds like he's still taking time to be with his family, with his absence from shootaround making it seem rather unlikely that he'll be available later Tuesday. If that's the case, Delon Wright would fill all the available minutes at point guard behind starter Kyle Lowry.