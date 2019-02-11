Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Unlikely to play Monday

VanVleet is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to a thumb injury, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment, but it sounds like the issue will force VanVleet to miss at least one game. Should the guard sit out, Norman Powell, Patrick McCaw and Jordan Lloyd are candidates to see a slight uptick in minutes.

