Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Unlikely to play Thursday
VanVleet (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though VanVleet will miss a fourth straight matchup, as the guard continues to battle left shoulder soreness. Norman Powell has started the last three contests with VanVleet out and could likely garner another start. Powell is averaging an impressive 24.9 points in 38.0 minutes over the last three games.
